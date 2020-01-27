HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,509 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.38. 308,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $118.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

