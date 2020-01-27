HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. CL King raised their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,229. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

