HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 163.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 338,017 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

INT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

