Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HTZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 1,788,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,470. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

