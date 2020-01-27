Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.84

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 233357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 3,500 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $162,138 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 137,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,364,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.