Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 235,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,522,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.