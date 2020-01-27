Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 477,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. 103,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $705.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

