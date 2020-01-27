Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will announce sales of $68.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.05 million to $70.28 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $56.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $266.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.34 million to $267.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.31 million, with estimates ranging from $281.49 million to $302.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

HTGC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 400,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

