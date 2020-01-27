Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -127.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

