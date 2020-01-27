Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.21

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 16944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

