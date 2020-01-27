Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.21

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 16944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
