Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 855,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

