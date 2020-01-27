Head-To-Head Comparison: BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Scully Royalty (OTCMKTS:SRL)

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

This table compares Scully Royalty and BNP PARIBAS/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $107.82 million 1.29 $86.62 million N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S $50.21 billion 1.37 $8.89 billion $3.38 8.12

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 17.87% 7.07% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scully Royalty and BNP PARIBAS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNP PARIBAS/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

BNP PARIBAS/S has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.08%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Scully Royalty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.