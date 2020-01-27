Haynes Publishing Group (LON:HYNS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Haynes Publishing Group plc (LON:HYNS) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.43), approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89.

Haynes Publishing Group Company Profile (LON:HYNS)

Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, creates and supplies practical information and data solutions to motorists, enthusiasts, and professional mechanics through print and digital formats in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. The company publishes DIY repair manuals for cars and motorcycles in printed and digital formats in English and Spanish languages under the Haynes, Chilton, Clymer, and Gregory brands; and supplies technical data to the European professional automotive aftermarket, which is delivered digitally in approximately 20 languages.

