Havens Advisors LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. AK Steel comprises 0.5% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after purchasing an additional 567,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AK Steel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AK Steel by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 1,352,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AK Steel by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 1,498,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKS. UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 3,385,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,386. The stock has a market cap of $917.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.18. AK Steel Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

