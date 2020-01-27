Havens Advisors LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Qiagen makes up 2.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at $11,244,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.65. 2,061,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -266.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.