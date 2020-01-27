Havens Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Havens Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies makes up 5.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.27. 546,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,870. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

