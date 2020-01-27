Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.33 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $44,498.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,537,740 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

