Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises 0.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,224,000 after purchasing an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,630,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after buying an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after buying an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

