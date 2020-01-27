Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,843,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,536,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

