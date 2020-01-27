Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,704,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $323.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

