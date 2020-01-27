Harsco (NYSE:HSC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Harsco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,974. Harsco has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

