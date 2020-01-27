Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,974. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Harsco by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

