Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 17,552 Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Harborview Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1,374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

