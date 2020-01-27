Harborview Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 2,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

