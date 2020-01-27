Harborview Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $53.63. 1,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

