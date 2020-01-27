Harborview Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Harborview Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.25. 27,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

