Harborview Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,702 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYLD traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1958 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.