Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $254.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $257.66 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $247.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of HAE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. Haemonetics has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,776. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 49.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

