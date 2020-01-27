Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

