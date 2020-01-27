Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.94 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.25 ($1.21), approximately 33,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 119,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.75 ($1.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ground Rents Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

