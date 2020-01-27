Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

