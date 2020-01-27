Graphcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00076010 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

