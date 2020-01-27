GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,844 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. 66,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,068. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

