Goodman Financial Corp Sells 511 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 409.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. 353,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $36.98.

