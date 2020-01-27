Goodman Financial Corp Sells 2,196 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for 3.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth about $212,887,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.00. 5,605,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.43. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

