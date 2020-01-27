Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 3,825 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises about 2.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 490,647 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,785,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,038,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $20.65. 3,034,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.