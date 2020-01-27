Goodman Financial Corp Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kroger by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

