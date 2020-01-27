Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Robert J. Stetson acquired 28,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,376.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders bought 60,251 shares of company stock worth $92,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTIM. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

