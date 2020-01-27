Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $55.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

