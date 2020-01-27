Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.14. 2,505,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

