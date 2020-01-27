Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.40. 12,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,828. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $664.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

