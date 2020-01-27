Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.69

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
