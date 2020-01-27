Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.69

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

