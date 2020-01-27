Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) Short Interest Update

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLOW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807. Glowpoint has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.07.

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter.

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

