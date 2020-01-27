General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.22. 2,547,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,130. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.