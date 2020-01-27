General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after buying an additional 278,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after buying an additional 131,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after buying an additional 289,275 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

