General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

GE stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

