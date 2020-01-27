GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

GLOP opened at $11.15 on Thursday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $563.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 2,447,740 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

