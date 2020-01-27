GAMB Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,635.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One GAMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last week, GAMB has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $449,685.00 and approximately $174,635.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.05529157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128152 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

