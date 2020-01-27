FundRequest (FND) Market Capitalization Tops $58,355.00

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. FundRequest has a market cap of $58,355.00 and $23.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FundRequest has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FundRequest token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FundRequest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FundRequest Profile

FundRequest’s genesis date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FundRequest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundRequest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.