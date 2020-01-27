Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Up 133.6% in January

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,352. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,546.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Macquarie upgraded Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

